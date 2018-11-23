Abbotsford filmmaker to screen short film in Vancouver

Beau Han Bridge (far left) of Abbotsford is shown here with the cast of his short film Margot’s Period, which premiers this Saturday in Vancovuer.

Abbotsford resident Beau Han Bridge’s cult-horror short film Margot’s Period will premier this Saturday as part of the 2018 Rio Grind Film Festival.

The film is among those that will be shown during the short-film program that starts at 4 p.m. at Vancouver’s iconic Rio Theatre (1660 East Broadway).

Margot’s Period centres around a young woman named Margot, who experiences the horrors of getting her first period at a holiday party.

The film – rated 18A – was directed and written by Han Bridge, shot in Tsawwassen and features young Tsawwassen actors Shelby Satterthwaite (who plays Margot) and Mack Dobb (playing Cult Sister Sue).

The film will be playing alongside well-known classic and contemporary films such as John Carpenter’s The Fog, Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.

The Rio Grind Film Festival features international horror, sci fi, thriller, action, fantasy, cult and grind-house features and short films traditionally overlooked by the regular festival circuit.

A total of 10 new feature films and 20 short films from around the world will be screened at the festival.

Main-floor seating is open to those 19 and older, although minors are permitted in the balcony.

Tickets for the short film block are $12 and are available at riotheatretickets.ca. They can also be purchased for $14 at the door.