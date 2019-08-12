Abbotsford Film Festival highlights nine short films

Event on Saturday, Aug. 17 also includes live music and craft beer

The short German film Ainhoa, directed by Ivan Sainz-Pardo, is among those being screened at the Abbotsford Film Festival on Saturday.

A new event in Abbotsford features films, live music and craft beer.

The Abbotsford Film Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Rail District, 2518 West Railway St.

The event features a variety of short films and documentary screenings from local talent and international filmmakers, with a selection of craft beer available from Field House and Ravens Brewing.

Among the nine films being shown are a documentary on the importance of sourcing local and the film Cypher, winner of the Best Short at the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival.

At the end of the screenings, awards will be presented to the filmmakers, including Best Fraser Valley Film and Best Short Film.

Closing the night will be a Grey Lodge showcase featuring Nice, Très Fou and DJ Zander.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The film screenings begin at 6 p.m., and live music starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

The inaugural Abbotsford Film Festival is being run by festival director Taras Groves and local cinematic production company FunFAYR Pictures.

