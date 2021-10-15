Abbotsford Film Festival held over two nights at The Reach

Event takes place Oct. 15 and 16 and includes entries from 48 Hour Film Competition

The Abbotsford Film Festival takes place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 15 and 16) at The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Film Festival (AFF) takes place Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 in partnership with The Reach Gallery Museum.

The second edition of the AFF features screenings, Q & A’s, live music and more. The celebration of the arts, innovation, and creativity in the community highlights a diverse range of stories from the valley and beyond.

Friday sees the premiere of short films produced in the 48 Hour Film Competition, held Oct. 1-3. This will be followed by a Q & A with attending filmmakers and an audience award for Best 48 Hour Film.

Live music from House of the Future, Tres Fou and Teen Daze (DJ set) closes the first night.

Saturday features a curated screening of international films and documentaries. After a brief intermission, there will be a screening of work from the Fraser Valley followed by a Q & A with artists in the community.

Audience members will then vote for their favourite Fraser Valley film as live music from Summer Crush, Dead Soft and Nice (DJ set) closes the second night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights at The Reach, 32388 Veterans Way. Craft beer, wine and refreshments will be available, with food trucks during intermission.

The itinerary for Friday is: 48 Hour Film screenings at 6:30 p.m., House of the Future at 9 p.m., Tres Fou at 9:30 p.m. and Teen Daze at 10 p.m.

Saturday’s itinerary is: international films at 6:30 p.m., Fraser Valley films at 7:30 p.m. and Nice at 9 p.m.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the premises.

The AFF is run by the Chilliwack Film Society. Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.com.

