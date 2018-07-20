Abbotsford designer hosts fashion show

QiQee Fashion hosts its first independent fashion show in Abbotsford on Saturday, July 21.

QiQee has showcased its work in different cities across Canada, including at the Telio competition for the Montreal Fashion Week in March 2009, the Western Fashion Week in Edmonton in September 2012, and Vancouver Fashion Week in March 2013.

June 2016 marked the year QiQee Designs became one of the vendors for an e-commerce company, where they displayed their work at an official launch event in Las Vegas.

Five years later, still meeting the needs of the community and their desire for fresh and unique looks, QiQee decided to create an opportunity for itself by launching its first fashion show.

Most top brand fashion shows are done in big cities like Vancouver but QiQee’s goal with the show is to promote the uniqueness of the city of Abbotsford.

The event features something for everyone – African-inspired designs, T-shirts, evening attire, bow ties, hair extensions and accessories, eyelashes and evening lipsticks.

The brand was founded by Kidde Itto, who was born in Sudan but moved to Abbotsford with her family as a teenager.

She started QiQee after graduating from fashion school.

The fashion show starts at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at Abbotsford Christian Secondary, 35011 Old Clayburn Rd. Tickets are $20 (cash only) at the door on a first-come first-served basis.

Visit qiqeedesigns.com for more information.