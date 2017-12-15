Abbotsford country singer wins contest

Myles Murphy to perform with star Brett Kissel in March

Abbotsford country singer Myles Murphy has won a contest to perform with Juno and CCMA award-winning artist Brett Kissel in Chilliwack in the new year.

Murphy was selected from among several people who entered the Kick It With Kissel contest.

Participants were asked to record a video of them performing their favourite original, cover, or Kissel song and to post it to social media using the “#KickItWithKissel” hashtag.

Winners were chosen by Invictus Entertainment and Kissel himself.

Murphy said he was honoured to have been chosen to perform with Kissel on March 17 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“It’s a great opportunity to spread my music and grow my fan base,” said Murphy, who plans to release his debut single in the spring.

“There’s no doubt (Kissel has) been a big inspiration for me while I’ve been busy writing for my new record. I am excited to finally be at the point where I’m selecting songs and preparing for a busy new year.”

Kissel is a Juno Award winner and a multi Canadian Country Music Association award winner for Fans’ Choice and Male Artist of the Year.

“I remember how helpful it was to my career to open for a bigger artist and play to a packed house,” Kissel said.

“I’m happy to provide a similar opportunity to up-and-coming artists as there is so much great talent out there.”

Part one of Kissel’s We Were His Song tour runs from Jan. 13 to March 24, with more than 50 stops.

Part two will continue in September 2018.