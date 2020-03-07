Abbotsford country singer Myles Murphy releases debut single

Started with U is a love story about relationship with his wife

The song, titled “Started with U,” was recently released and was inspired by the true-life love story of his relationship with his now-wife, Annalu. The couple have three kids together.

The “U” was used in the title because the lyrics list off words that start with that letter: “unexpected, unbelievable and so unreal.”

Murphy co-wrote the song with Matty McKay – Canadian country music guitar player of the year – and another artist from Winnipeg, Roman Clarke.

Murphy was influenced by music at a young age, having been raised in the small town of Nakusp, B.C., where campfire sing-alongs brought the community together.

He has lived in Abbotsford since the age of 10. He, his wife and kids lived in Langley for a couple of years before recently moving back to Abbotsford.

Murphy began his solo career in 2018 and has been playing shows all over since, including winning a contest to perform with Juno and CCMA award-winning artist Brett Kissel in Chilliwack.

In that contest, participants were asked to record a video of them performing their favourite original, cover or Kissel song and post it to social media.

Winners were chosen by Invictus Entertainment and Kissel himself.

Murphy has also taken trips to Nashville to write.

Murphy’s new single is now available on all music platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.