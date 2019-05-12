Abbotsford band Paravel to release new single

Alternative pop-rock band launches Up Above It all on May 14

Abbotsford band Paravel releases a new song and video on May 14. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford band is releasing a new song and video on Tuesday, May 14.

Paravel, an alternative pop-rock band, will release Up Above It All, which they describe as an “anthemic, stadium-sized alt-rock release featuring a melody that would be right at home in a 30 Second to Mars song, the soundscape of an Imagine Dragon soundtrack and guitars calling back to U2’s The Edge.”

The single will be available on Spotify and through the band’s website at paravelmusic.com.

Paravel was formed in May 2016 by frontman Patrick Jolicoeur, guitarist Matt Taylor, and drummer Kelton Kowalchuk, who all began playing together in church bands, but wanted to inspire people with their own music.

They have since been joined by Paul Engels on bass.

The band has been featured at the Jam in Jubilee concert summer series and other local venues. In November 2017, they took home the Fraser Valley Music Award for Best Pop Artist.

They describe their sound as a “unique blend of uplifting, energetic arena rock of Coldplay, The Fray and Imagine Dragons, and the alternative pop sensibilities of Ed Sheeran and Dermot Kennedy.”