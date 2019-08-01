Abbotsford author releases kids’ book inspired by walks around Mill Lake

Jane Franklin launches The Creatures in the Lake: The Journey

Jane Franklin of Abbotsford has written and published a children’s book titled The Creatures in the Lake: The Journey.

An Abobtsford woman has written and published a children’s book inspired by her many walks around Mill Lake.

Jane Franklin says her book The Creatures in the Lake: The Journey is written in the genre of the famous novel Wind in the Willows.

Illustrations are by Sha Scholtens.

Franklin’s book details how when an evil goose master returns of Reed Bank, four friends – Turpin the turtle, Fabio the frog, Darius the duck, and Baldrick the bass fish – are forced to embark on a dangerous journey across Lily Pad Lake.

Not only is the goose master at large, but a hostile snapping turtle roams the waters, and a greedy snakehead has taken up residence.

Before setting out, the friends enlist the help of Ridley the rabbit and Scoots the squirrel, who agree to keep watch from the lakeshore.

While doing so, a heavy mist rises above the lake and blocks their view.

Scoots tells Ridley that, according to legend, enchanter fish with magical powers live below a canyon in Lily Pad Lake.

It is rumoured that the enchanter fish appear when a heavy mist descends in order to guide creatures in danger to safety.

Is the legend of the enchanter fish true? While hoping it is, Ridley and Scoots decide to take drastic and somewhat mischievous action to help their four friends.

Franklin is a a freelance playwright/author who worked for many years in the production office of a regional theatre in the UK.

She arrived in Canada at the end of 1987 and in 1988 worked for the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre Company.

Retirement has provided her with the the opportunity to concentrate on creativity, and she is currently working on a project with Fraser Valley Stage.

Franklin’s husband is international jazz vibraphonist, Marty Franklin, who recently performed at the House of James in Abbotsford.

The couple lived in Toronto and Montreal before returning to B.C. four years ago.

Franklin’s book is available online at Amazon.ca. It is aimed at kids ages nine to 12.

RELATED: Vibraphonist Marty Franklin performs in Abbotsford