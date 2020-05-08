Abbotsford Arts Council shifts to online exhibits and talks

The Abbotsford Arts Council normally holds exhibits out of its location at Kariton Art Gallery on Ware Street. But during the pandemic, they have shifted to a digital platform.

The Abbotsford Arts Council has announced several projects that have pivoted to a digital platform.

Open calls for submissions have been launched for three new digital exhibitions: Strange Times, A Little Bit of Art, and Creative and Unconventional.

Each open call focuses on different aspects of the artistic process during the pandemic.

In Strange Times, artists are asked to show pieces that have helped them cope or demonstrate their self-reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Little Bit of Art encourages artists to submit small uplifting pieces that the Abbotsford Arts Council will frame and donate to those in the community in need of uplifting.

Creative and Unconventional asks artists to use unconventional household items to create a work of art.

All exhibitions will be displayed online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

The arts council will also present live-stream artist talks every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Viewers are able to submit questions prior to the live stream or interact with the artist live as they demonstrate their skill.

