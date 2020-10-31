Abbotsford Arts Council presents online Anonymous Art Show

Half the proceeds go to artists, and other half goes to arts council

The Abbotsford Arts Council presents the sixth annual Anonymous Art Show Fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The show runs online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com until Nov. 30.

The fundraiser showcases art that is submitted anonymously by emerging artists and seasoned professionals, providing an opportunity to give emerging artists a boost and buyers an opportunity to purchase an original work at an affordable price.

Each piece displayed in the show is on a 12-by-12-by-1.5-inch canvas or board and will be sold for $100.

Half the proceeds go to the artist and the remaining fifty per cent stays with the Abbotsford Arts Council to help create opportunities for artists in these difficult times and fund programs such as free community events, exhibition space, arts initiatives and more.

When a piece is purchased, the work will be marked as sold and the artist’s name revealed on the website.

The Abbotsford Arts Council will also announce each participating artist on Instagram @abbotsfordartscouncil as their work is sold. Purchased works can be picked up from the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) at designated pickup times or by appointment.

Visit the website or email admin@abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

