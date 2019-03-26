Abbotsford Arts Council held second Art Battle of the year

The Abbotsford Arts Council held its second Art Battle of the year on March 21 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Arts Council (AAC) held the Second Art Battle of 2019 on Thursday, March 21 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The event involved 12 painters competing in two heats of six artists each. They had 20 minutes to create a painting on a blank canvas, with the audience then voting for two people from each round to advance to the finals.

The four finalists then competed for a chance to earn a spot in the regional Vancouver Art Battle this summer. The winner was Ellen Sereda.

The winner of the regional event earns a chance to compete in Toronto’s National Art Battle competition on June 26.