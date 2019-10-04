Abbotsford art show’s theme is A Little Bit of Abstract

“Pretty in Pink” by Laurie Thomasson is among the works by members of the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society in a new show opening Oct. 5 at Kariton Gallery.

Artworks from the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society (FVWS) are featured in a new exhibit at Kariton Art Gallery and Boutique (2387 Ware St.).

The show, titled A Little Bit of Abstract, opens with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Unique to this exhibition, there will be artist talks every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in which artists will be at the gallery working on their art during open hours.

The exhibit runs until Oct. 29. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information about the show or FVWS membership, call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 or visit fvwatermediasociety.com.