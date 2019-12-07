Abbotsford among 4 performances of Messiah in the Valley

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra performs Messiah in the Valley on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Abbotsford. (Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra/Special to Black Press)

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Chorus presents four performances this month of Messiah in the Valley, including one in Abbotsford.

The concert takes place Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 2777 Townline Rd.

Although the subject material of Messiah is drawn from Christian doctrine and musically narrates the life story of Christ, people from a variety of cultures and beliefs consider the work to be one of their most cherished holiday customs.

Paula DeWit will direct four young soloists, the CSO and Chorus, the Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir, and Belle Voci at the performances.

Among the soloists is Vancouver soprano Sinéad White, performing for the first time with the CSO and Chorus.

Returning this year are Langley tenor Thomas Lamont and Aldergrove bass-baritone David Rosborough. To sing the alto solo parts of Messiah is counter-tenor Shane Hanson, originally from Chilliwack.

Messiah in the Valley will also be performed Dec. 13 at First Avenue Christian Assembly in Chilliwack (46510 First Ave.), Dec. 14 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Langley (20676 Fraser Hwy.) and Dec. 15 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Parish in Aldergrove (2827 273 St.). All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 604-795-0521 or online at chilliwacksymphony.com. The Aldergrove performance admission is by donation.