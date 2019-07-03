ABBA show comes to Chilliwack direct from Australia

The ABBA Show gives fans a chance to relive the ABBA concert experience and dance the night away

Direct from Australia, the world’s premier live ABBA tribute show is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on July 7.

Far from being “just another cover band,” The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects, and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

It’s all part of their cross-Canada tour which began on June 4 in Windsor, Ont. and ends July 13 in Victoria.

The show has seen high demand from Canadian fans ever since the last tour which sold out several performances and they had to add more to their itinerary to meet the demand.

“ABBA fever is a true phenomenon. It’s just something that never seems to die down, people just never tire of this show wherever it goes,” says Johnny Van Grinsven, director of The ABBA Show.

The international cast includes Brits Hannah Pocock as Agnetha and Jenna Ball as Frida, Australian Zac Coombs as Bjorn and South African Andre Behnke as Benny.

“The show is so much fun which is why audiences across the world love it. We love getting the crowd singing and dancing, and creating an atmosphere that’s truly electric,” says Ball.

Amongst the 20-track set list you can hear Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me Knowing You, Ring Ring, The Winner Takes It All, Fernando, Super Trouper and so many more.

For those patrons who want to get in on the action, audiences are welcome to turn up in costume, dance along and generally join in the party atmosphere that ABBA music conjures so perfectly.

Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators, The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to relive the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away.

The ABBA Show is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets $64/adult, $35/students under 13 and $59 each for groups of six or more. Tickets available at the Centre Box Office, by calling 604-391-7469 or at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

