A variety of art coming to Revelstoke gallery this fall

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre has announced it’s fall exhibition schedule.
The gallery closed in March due to COVID-19. More than 10 shows were cancelled and some now rescheduled to the fall.
Sept. 3-27 see Jo C Willems It Just Takes Time in the main gallery. Side Gallery 1 will feature Susan Lind’s Close to my Heart and 2 and 3 will exhibit Kim Dollar’s Unconscious Awakening.
Oct. 1-29 will feature the members’ show in the main gallery. Side Gallery 1 will host Susan Hoyle’s Reflection & Refraction. Side Gallery 2 will see Ariane Arbour’s Daydreaming and the third will feature Susie Kathol’s Ceramics.
Nov. 5-26 will feature Zuzanna Riha’s Dreamers in the main gallery with Shea Slager’s No Path is Set in gallery 1, Carmin Wesley’s Chaos and Calm in gallery 2 and Kristen Robilliard’s Astral Peregrinations in gallery 3.
Dec. 3-20 will be the members’ show Gifts from the Gallery.
At the moment the gallery is open as a gift shop featuring local artists, Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. until Aug. 28.
Â
@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.