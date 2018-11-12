A stormy love story coming to the Fraser Valley

Scene from Rocks. (left to right front row) Jessica Lo & Maeggan Palliyaguru; (left to right back row) Makailla Palliyaguru & Deanne Ratzlaff. Courtesy Darren McDonald

A story of lost love and stormy weather is coming to the Fraser Valley this month.

The University of the Fraser Valley is kicking off the 2018-2019 theatre season with a show called Rocks: A Play of Northern Ontario.

Rocks tells the story of school teacher Mary Brown as she waits for her love to return home after a winter storm. Battling powerful and painful emotions, Mary comes to accept her love’s death. This play reveals both the harsh realities and the wondrous beauty of living in the Canadian North.

The show runs from Nov. 13-24 at the UFV Abbotsford campus at 33844 King Rd., Abbotsford.

Tickets are sold on a pay-what-you-can basis with a suggested price of $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, cash only at the door.

For more information on showtimes, visit https://www.ufv.ca/plays/.

Seats can be reserved by emailing theatre@ufv.ca or by calling 604-795-2814.