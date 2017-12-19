Mike McGowan shows off a copy of his special 1956 Elvis Presley cards, which he had redesigned as posters. The set has been in his family for 61 years. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

A rare find featuring the King of Rock and Roll in Kelowna

A resident has turned his stash of Elvis cards into presentable posters

Mike McGowan isn’t sure how his older brother came to own a 1956 set of Elvis Presley cards, but he’s kept them preserved in a box.

The Kelowna resident had the set of 66 cards in his family for 61 years, he said.

Recently, he gave the cards to a designing company in Vernon, which preserved them in a new way. The cards were scanned and redesigned as posters, which McGowan said has been a hit with Elvis fans.

McGowan presented the four posters to local pubs and sold copies of the four posters, which highlight the front and back of each card, to fans.

