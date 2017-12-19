A rare find featuring the King of Rock and Roll in Kelowna

A resident has turned his stash of Elvis cards into presentable posters

Mike McGowan shows off a copy of his special 1956 Elvis Presley cards, which he had redesigned as posters. The set has been in his family for 61 years. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Mike McGowan isn’t sure how his older brother came to own a 1956 set of Elvis Presley cards, but he’s kept them preserved in a box.

The Kelowna resident had the set of 66 cards in his family for 61 years, he said.

Recently, he gave the cards to a designing company in Vernon, which preserved them in a new way. The cards were scanned and redesigned as posters, which McGowan said has been a hit with Elvis fans.

McGowan presented the four posters to local pubs and sold copies of the four posters, which highlight the front and back of each card, to fans.

tag