A ‘Peter Pan’-to opens in Surrey this week, and tickets are being snapped up

Show at Surrey Arts Centre is produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company

James Hussen and Ahnika Barber star in “Peter Pan: The Panto,” at Surrey Arts Centre from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. (Photo: Jim Nelson/Nplus Designs)

A panto version of the Peter Pan story will fill seats at Surrey Arts Centre starting on Thursday (Nov. 22).

The show, produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company, features a couple dozen cast members at the Bear Creek Park theatre.

“Come fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy,” the company says in a release. “Enjoy another fun-filled tale that will captivate you from the opening number right until Captain Hook meets his timely reward. Enjoy a huge cast, live band, enchanting characters, with oodles of songs and dances. It’s Panto fun for the whole family!”

To date, ticket sales have been brisk.

“Everything’s quite full, and it’s probably one of our better selling shows in recent years,” said Hannah Christensen, assistant director of Peter Pan: The Panto. “It’s really exciting, especially for the cast. We have some new people to the cast and some people who are returning this year after being away for a couple years.”

The pantomime features Mr. Croc, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and other familiar characters.

For Christensen, the show marks a first on the production side of things.

“I’ve been with (FVGSS) since I was 11 years old,” said the Vancouver resident, who has commuted to Surrey for recent rehearsals. “I’ve been a cast member for a long time, in six pantos, I think, and I helped write a couple of scripts and edit them. But this is a new experience for me, and it’s been really great. Everyone’s been so supportive.”

Key people in this panto production include artistic director Barbie Warwick, music director Rebekah MacEwan, choreographers Tamara Jaune and Elisabeth ‘Bizzy’ Lay, and production manager Sharie Lomas.

Preview night is Thursday, with gala night on Friday. The show continues at the arts centre until Dec. 2.

Certain show dates feature special ticket pricing. Complete details are posted at fvgss.org, and tickets are available on the city’s website, tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

Artistic Director: Barbie Warwick

Music Director: Rebekah MacEwan

Choreographers: Tamara Jaune & Elisabeth ‘Bizzy’ Lay

Production Manager: Sharie Lomas

Surrey Arts Centre – Main Stage

13750 88 Avenue, Surrey BC

Evenings: November 22-23, 28-30 @ 7:30pm

Matinee: November 24-25 & December 1-2 @ 2:30pm

or Contact the Surrey Box Office at:

604-501-5566

Preview Night Nov 22nd

All tickets $12 ( only a few seats left)

Gala Night, Nov 23rd

Regular pricing with a reception after the show. Meet the Cast, Crew and VIPs

Senior’s Special Matinee Nov 24th

All 60+ $18

In a group of 10 or more?

Call or visit the box office for any show.

Tickets only $18 per person

Members of Guides, Scouts, Brownies, Cubs and Youth Groups

All groups get in for $18 each November 28th & 29th.

Advance booking with the box office required for this

special price.

Evenings:

November 22, 23, 28, 29, &30th at 7:30 pm

Matinees:

November 24th & 25th, December 1st & 2nd at 2:30 pm

How to Buy:

Online: Go to fvgss.org then click on Buy Tickets.or just click the button in this email

By Phone: 604-501-5566

In Person: at The Surrey Arts Centre Box Office, 13750 King George Hwy. Box office open Tuesday – Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm; Thursday: until 7pm