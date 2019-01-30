A night of jazz at Garibaldi in Maple Ridge

Garibaldi secondary is presenting their annual Dessert and Dance.

The night will feature live music from the Golden Ears Jazz Band and Garibaldi secondary’s junior and senior jazz bands.

There will be a silent auction and a photo booth courtesy of Photo Express. Plus plenty of desserts.

All the proceeds from this event will go towards costs for the Garibaldi music program’s performances, retreats and trips.

Dessert and Dance takes place Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Garibaldi secondary.

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults and can be purchased at the Garibaldi secondary school office, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd. , or online at eventbrite.ca.

Admission includes a hot beverage and one free dessert.