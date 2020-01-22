Can-can dancers and a couple of members of the audience take up the classic dance at the 2017 Night at the Palace at Errington Hall. The annual Vaudeville and burlesque show is back running Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22. (NEWS file photo)

“A little bit of everything”: Errington Hall fundraiser returns for 16th year

'A Night at the Palace' always a delight

The Errington Hall is throwing its annual fundraiser this year for four nights: Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

The show consists of a collection of acts centered around a vaudeville-style theme, featuring comedy skits, music and burlesque.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” said board member and musical co-ordinator Virginia Anderson.

The show has mature themes in both the comedy and the burlesque, so it’s an adults-only affair as things can get a bit risque.

The proceeds from the event go towards sponsoring the hall’s operations for the rest of the year.

“It’s all volunteer-run, so it’s just members of the community that come forward with acts. And for the music we have The Palace band. They play every year – they usually accompany the skits, and they’ll probably do one or two of their own,” said Anderson.

“We’re really lucky to be able to have the live music. They’re great, and it just adds a lot to the show.”

Approximately 40 performers from the area, including the band, will take to the stage.

“It’s a big group effort,” said Anderson.

“It kind of really brings the community together at time when, you know, it’s winter, everybody’s hanging out at home.”

Anderson says one of the best parts of the night is watching people push their boundaries when it comes to performance.

“It’s people coming out and putting themselves out there,” she said. “Just having the courage to come out on stage and try something that’s maybe new. Some people are growing their edges a little bit while doing this. It’s such a supportive environment – it feels like a very safe place for people to come and try things. There’s just a lot of laughter and support and togetherness.”

“That really comes on stage as well. You know, it’s not a professional show, it’s community theatre, but there’s just something about it.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors at 7:30 p.m. each night, and the final night (Saturday, Feb. 22) is already sold out.

For more information, head to www.erringtonhall.ca.

