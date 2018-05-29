Submitted photoJason Scott will be performing his tribute “Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond” at the Legion this coming Friday.

From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood, through the turbulence of the 1960s and on into the 21st century, the songs of Neil Diamond continue to attract new fans to go along with the legions of old.

Jason Scott’s tribute “Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond” is an entertaining recognition of the music and talent of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Enhanced by background stories, humor, authentic costuming, studio recorded audio tracks and incredibly realistic vocals, this highly audience interactive show creates a sight and sound experience that transports delighted Neil Diamond fans, old and young, down memory lane.

“Neil Diamond refers to us (tributes) as his kids and he has asked that we don’t go out on stage and simply ‘do him,’ he’s requested that we put our own stamp on the music and have some fun,” says Scott.

“My show is structured but also spontaneous. I’ve made it very audience interactive. The performance is a non-stop, super fun audience participation experience with clap-a-long songs, a dance contest with prizes, facts and stories about Neil and his music, lots of humour and laughs, as well as a huge follow the bouncing ball style sing-a-long.”

Scott continues, “At the beginning of the show, in keeping with Neil Diamond’s wishes, I point out to the audience that although I sound like and represent the look of Neil I don’t think of the performance as an impersonation but rather a celebration of the music of Neil Diamond and as a result the Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond show turns into one big Neil Diamond party.”

Scott attended the Conservatory of Music in Toronto at the age of five and graduated by 15. In his 20s he toured extensively and in his 30s was signed as a Canadian record label writer and performer.

He was the first ever Canadian performer to win the “Be a Legend” celebrity tribute artist competition as Neil Diamond at the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in 2005 in Las Vegas.

In September, 2010, Scott was awarded the Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Tribute Artists’ Best Platinum Showcase Award.

In February, 2011 he not only won the second place Second Annual Vegas Tribute Artist trophy, but was invited to perform as the opening act for the Country Superstars at the Golden Nugget Showroom.

In 2012, Scott attended the yearly Reel Awards Show where he was presented with the Reel Award in the Pop and Rock category, an award which is considered the Oscar of the tribute industry.

In April 2014, he was cast in an upcoming feature length documentary film titled Diamond Mountain, which is currently in post-production preparing for release.

Scott will be performing “Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond” at the Williams Lake Royal Canadian Legion on Friday, June 1.

Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Williams Lake Royal Canadian Legion 250-392-7311.