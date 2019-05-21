A cappella group Swing Set to play Comox

Swing Set is the Comox Valley’s premiere a cappella jazz quartet. Their honey-sweet vocal blend is served up with playful and passionate musicality. The well-loved group features Wendy Nixon Stothert, Jenn Forsland, Michelle Weckesser and Dale Graham. On Saturday June 1, they will appear at the Little Red Church, for their first local concert in more than two years.

Jenn Forsland directs the Celebration Singers and Island Voices, fronts the Jenn Forsland Group, teaches music privately and in the school system, and is an in-demand adjudicator for music festivals.

Wendy Nixon Stothert directs the Just In Time Choirs and the Canadian Military Wives Choir Comox, and produces Choral Valley Retreats, Workshops, and Festivals. Wendy’s passion and commitment are her musical trademarks.

Michelle Weckesser is a stunning soloist with classical as well as jazz credentials. Her 2011 move to Cowichan Bay has not deterred her from return engagements with Swing Set. In her new community, she directs the high school choir and teaches private voice lessons.

Dale Graham has been a presence on local stages for two decades. Her early work was in the folk and Celtic genres, but she is now best known for her jazz material. She appears regularly with Indigo Jazz Trio and Quintet.

Together, these musicians represent some serious talent and experience. Their four-part crisp and clean a cappella blend anchors a show that ranges from jazz standards to gems from the classical and pop realm. Each singer will also perform solo, stepping out from that blended sound to deliver a personal take on some favourite songs.

The group will appear Saturday, June 1 at the Little Red Church, 2182 Comox Avenue, with doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 start time. Tickets are $20, available at the door or in advance at Benjamin Moore House of Color, 249 5th Street, Courtenay or online at swingset.tickit.ca.