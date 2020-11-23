A call for Aldergrove Christmas lights

Send in pictures and addresses so others can see your holiday display

It’s that time of year again where bright lights and front yard decor cover the lawns and houses of Aldergrove.

The Aldergrove Star would love to feature as many as possible in upcoming editions, and share the best and brightest places in town with readers.

If you have a home in the Langley Township area with a spectacular seasonal sight, please send pictures, addresses, and any other information to newsroom@aldergrovestar.com to be included in our light listing, which will be published throughout the month of December.

