A bit behind Vancouver, Hope turns pink as its cherry trees finally begin blossoming in sunshine

The blossoms of a weeping cherry tree, which recently bloomed. It's a pink cherry tree grafted to a white cherry trunk that is left alone to grow instead of being cut back to the pinks each year (umbrella tree). "One of the advantages of living in a slightly cooler climate than Vancouver is that we can appreciate early Vancouver/Chilliwack cherry blossoms, etc. in late February and March, and then (we can) appreciate our own up here in Hope during April," said Ray Daws, who took the photograph. (Ray Daws)