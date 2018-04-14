9to5: The Musical hits McPherson in May

The Victoria Operatic Society presents the Vancouver Island premiere of 9to5: The Musical, a hilarious story of friendship and revenge based on the seminal 1980 film and featuring all new songs by Dolly Parton in a limited engagement May 4-13, 2018 at Victoriaâ€™s McPherson Playhouse.

The production, directed and choreographed by Pat Rundell and Music Directed by Nancy Curry, follows Violet (Francesca Bitonti), Judy (Tara Britt), and Doralee (Jolene White) as they live out their wildest fantasies of getting even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss, Franklin Hart (Dwayne Gordon). Outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic, 9to5:The Musical is about teaming up and taking care of business. Featuring original numbers from Dolly Parton’s Oscar, Tony, and Grammy Award nominated score including “Backwoods Barbie”, “Shine Like the Sun” and the original hit song “9to5”.

“I wanted it to be all that it could be,” says Parton about the creation process. “I wanted it to be what the story called for. I wanted each song to fit each character perfectly and fit the story line, as well and to have the songs to be singable and memorable”. Parton is renowned for writing many country classics such as ‘Jolene,’ ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ ‘Love is Like a Butterfly,’ and ‘The Seeker.’ Parton’s largest hit, ‘I Will Always Love You,’ became the #1 pop smash for Whitney Houston in 1992.

9to5: The Musical features a 26 person ensemble cast. The creative team includes set designer Barbara Clerihue, lighting designer Adam Wilkinson, and costume designers Deb Cope and Jeffrey Mousseau.

VOS presents 9to5: The Musical in a limited engagement May 4 to 13 at McPherson Playhouse. Tickets available through the McPherson Box Office at #3 Centennial Square in person, by phone (250-386-6121) or online at rmts.bc.ca. Tickets begin at $21.75.

