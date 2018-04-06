5 things to do in Victoria this weekend

The Belles of the Brawl will take on the Margarita Villains in their quest for the Calamity Cup this Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt. Dawn Gibson/ Victoria News

WHL playoffs

The Victoria Royals host the Tri City Americans for Round 2 of the WHL Playoffs. Game 1 is Friday night, 7:05 p.m. at Save On Foods Memorial Arena.

GAME DAY to kick off Round 2! Game 1 against the Tri-City Americans goes tonight at 7:05 pm in #yyj! #OneGoal Get your tickets now: https://t.co/kR4dOxFEll pic.twitter.com/Rw0m9wMMMC — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) April 6, 2018

The Victoria Royals host the Tri City Americans for Round 2 of the WHL Playoffs. Game 2 is Saturday night, 7:05 p.m. at Save On Foods Memorial Arena.

Regional Science Fair

Does washing your hands actually work? Do chestnuts really deter spiders? And can electronics drain your brain? Find out at the 57th annual Vancouver Island Regional Science Fair held at UVic campus — see inventions and discoveries by the best junior scientists on Vancouver Island. Winners advance to the national science fair in Ottawa next month.

Public viewing of all projects on Sunday afternoon, April 8, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the Elliott Lecture Wing (both floors, some classrooms).

Roller Derby

The roller derby season opener features a double header at Archie Browning Centre.

Join the Eves of Destruction as Belles of the Brawl and the Margarita Villains take the track. First up, the Belles of the Brawl take on friendly rivals the Squamish Womens Roller Derby at . Then the Margarita Villains square off against the Harbour City Rollers, hailing from Nanaimo, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets available at Hive hair, Logan’s Pub, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation or from your favourite Eve. $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Vancouver Island Senior Classic basketball

The 30th annual Vancouver Island Senior Classic all-star games take place Saturday at the University of Victoria’s CARSA High-Performance Gym.

Staged in a North vs. South format, three games will be played.

3 p.m. — Boys ‘B’

4:45 p.m. — Girls

6:30 p.m. — Boys ‘A’

Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival

Now in its 91st year, the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival still provides an opportunity for Victoria-area students to be adjudicated by renowned experts in the arts.

For six weeks, during April and May, these talented young people and adults perform on stages throughout the city in 16 disciplines: Brass, Classical Guitar, Choral, Composition, Dance (School and Studio), Ethnic Dance, Fiddle, Musical Theatre, Piano, School Bands, School Orchestras, Speech and Dramatic Arts, Strings, Voice and Woodwinds. Our Highlights concerts showcase this amazing talent. The public is invited to attend these adjudicated sessions and Highlights Concerts, to support our performers and enjoy the many outstanding performances. A detailed listing of these sessions and of their participants is available at www.gvpaf.org. This year too, the GVPAF association is excited to announce that Victoria was chosen to host the Provincial Festival for 2018, which follows our festival later in May and will be held at various venues around the city. Admission $8-$14.

.