3-Eh Stage to feature Yukon funk band

In what organizer Velle Weitman is billing as a Pre Canada Day Show, Stay Live Productions second concert of the year on Saturday headlines with what she describes as "a unique brand of Yukon-based Funk."

In what organizer Velle Weitman is billing as a Pre Canada Day Show, Stay Live Productions second concert of the year on Saturday headlines with what she describes as “a unique brand of Yukon-based Funk.”

The very danceable Major Funk and the Employment has been going since 2014 and mixes a strong and steadfast rhythm section with a colourful collection of guitars, horns and keyboards, all given a boost with passiona vocals.

“Probably the most danceable band I can think of,” says Angela Drainville, writing in the Yukon News.

What’s Up Yukon, another northern publication, describes the band as “quirky but really smooth”, and Major Funk and the Employment has entertained crowds across Canada with a big, unique and funky sound, creating a vibrant and rambunctious party atmosphere at every step along the way.

Hot Off The Floor, the group’s live album, showcases their infectious live energy, eclectic style and superb musicianship.

If you are familiar with the Yukon music scene and are looking for familiar names, the bands members are Etienne Girard (bass), Selina Heyligers Hare (keys and vocals), Adrian Burrill (trumpet and vocals), Lee Campese (drums), Brent Gallant (guitar), Andrew MacKelvie (saxophone), David Dugas (guitar), Glen Emond (guitar), Fiona Solon (vocals), Olivier de Colombel (saxophone), Fred Osson (saxophone and vocals), Andrea McColeman (keys).

Weitman’s own group, Kootenay Soul, which played at the recent grand opening of Casey’s Community House, will be Friday night’s opening act. With her low-register and powerful voice, Weitman makes each song she sings her own, whether it’s her own composition or a jazz standard.

Gates open at the Creston Ramada outdoor site at 5 pm and show time is 7 pm. Tickets are available at the Ramada, Black Bear Books and Fly in the Fibre. Kids under 12 are admitted free when in the company of an adult.