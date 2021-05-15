’26 Hour Day’ filming in Agassiz-Harrison

Production in the area set to wrap up May 21

Movie production vehicles are seen parked in the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre in Agassiz. Production crews are working on “26 Hour Day;” much of the movie’s details are currently under wraps. (Adam Louis/Observer)

The movie business is quietly humming along through the Agassiz-Harrison area.

District of Kent officials confirmed they are working with producers behind “27 Hour Day,” among the latest upcoming movies featuring the Agassiz-Harrison area, and production in the area is expected to wrap up on Friday, May 21.

Information about the plot is currently unavailable. It’s being directed by David Winning, who has several Hallmark TV movies under his name, including “The Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead,” and Hallmark Christmas movies such as “Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas,” “The Rooftop Christmas Tree” and “Marrying Father Christmas.” He also has several TV series credits, including six episodes of the 2017-2019 series “Van Helsing” and four episodes of the children’s show “The Stanley Dynamic.”

The Agassiz-Harrison area has been the site of several films and TV productions, according to IMDB. Among the biggest productions in recent years included “Wayward Pines,” starring Matt Dillon (“There’s Something About Mary,” “The House That Jack Built”) and Shannyn Sossamon (“Rules of Attraction,” “A Knight’s Tale”) and Netflix’s “Virgin River,” starring Alexandra Breckenridge (“This is Us,” “American Horror Story”) and Martin Henderson (“The Ring,” “Grey’s Anatomy”).

