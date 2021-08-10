2021 Salish Sea Week of Lanterns Festival approaching

A festival that has been a Sidney tradition for the past six years is expanding to other points of Vancouver Island.

Comox Vally Arts – in partnership with ArtSea – invites the community to participate in the 2021 Salish Sea Week of Lanterns Festival, an annual celebration of art, culture, and light.

“The festival is in its seventh year, in Sidney, we are thrilled to be joining in to grow this event across the Islands,” said CV Arts community engagement director, Kera McHugh, in a press release. “It’s a fun, creative opportunity to illuminate neighbourhoods with hand-crafted lanterns and put them on display from August 15-21.”

Building on the success and community engagement of the 2020 Week of Lanterns Festival, this year lantern displays are expected to pop up across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, supported by a partner group of arts councils: Artsea Community Arts Council in Sidney, Salt Spring Arts Council, Arts Council of Ladysmith and District, The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum, Comox Valley Arts, and Gabriola Island Arts Council.

To participate, either create and construct a lantern yourself, or pick up a jelly-fish lantern kit at local retail locations for $10 (cash only, all materials included. Families and beginners can create together with free online tutorials that show how to create a simple paper-bag or papier-mâché lantern. Plus, CV Arts be hosting lantern-making stations in Downtown Courtenay’s Chalk the Block on Aug. 14 and with Comox Valley Art Gallery on Aug. 18. Follow Comox Valley Arts on facebook for the most up-to-date details and added activities.

During the Week of August 15th-21st, 2021 light up your lanterns (with battery-operated lights) and put them on display for the community to enjoy! Invite your neighbours to light up your street, or challenge your community to create the best display (glory and bragging rights can be serious motivators). Submit photos and the location of your displays to be added to the interactive map so that the community can tour the displays (in-person), or enjoy the displays online.

For images and updates, follow ArtSea @ArtSeaCommunityArtsCouncil and Comox Valley Arts @ComoxValleyArts!

For more information and for online resources such as the interactive map, online tutorials, and locations to purchase a jellyfish lantern kit, visit comoxvalleyarts.com/lanterns

Comox Valley Record