2 guitar trios combine for a powerhouse evening of music at Cowichan Theatre

California and Montreal Guitar Trios are coming together to Duncan for a great show

Members of the California Guitar Trio and the Montreal Guitar Trio perform together in one show in Duncan Oct. 17 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted)

Cowichan Performing Arts Centre presents California Guitar Trio (CGT) and Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3), Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

That means a lot more than just using the phrase “guitar trio” twice in once sentence.

According to the theatre’s publicist, “CGT is classically disciplined and stylistically adventurous. MG3 is more smouldering and brash, inspired by the percussive might of flamenco and myriad folk inspirations.”

But on stage there’s a riveting evening of entertainment for guitar aficionados.

You’ll hear CGT’s steel stringed guitars seamlessly blend with the MG3’s nylon-stringed instruments in music from Queen, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Rush and original arrangements from both trios.

Each performance features these world-class musicians fearlessly crisscrossing genres and styles.

And now, in breaking news: The two trios are getting Grammy notice for their first studio CGT & MG3 album, In a Landscape is included in the first round of voting for upcoming Grammy nominations. Nominees will be announced in November.

The Montreal Guitar Trio has been described by CBC as the “hottest” guitar ensemble in Canada. They’ve been around for more than 15 years, with Marc Morin, Sébastien Dufour and Glenn Lévesque combining virtuosity and great stage presence to delight audiences.

Meanwhile, the California Guitar Trio, who’ve been on the scene since 1991, enthrall listeners as they fuse rock, jazz, classical and world music. You may even hear the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure from Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards.

For Cowichan Valley guitar enthusiasts who are already looking forward to the next International Guitar Night at the threatre in January, a Guitar Series price is available. Attend both shows for $68. Individually IGN is $38 and CGT + MG3 $36. There are also a few eyeGo seats available at $5 at the ticket centre for card-carrying students who show up in person to buy them.

Tickets are available in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, by phone 250-746-CPAC (2722) or online at cowichanpac.ca