12 new reasons to go to Okanagan Fest of Ale

Find out what is new on tap for the Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton

The team from Hatchery Brewing, which is under-construction at the site of The Mule on Martin Street, (from left to right) Kelsey Peyton — sales/co-founder, Liam Peyton — general manager/co-founder, Jason Mathews — finance and operations manager and brewmaster Chris Vandenberg. Submitted photoThe team from Hatchery Brewing, which is under-construction at the site of The Mule on Martin Street, (from left to right) Kelsey Peyton — sales/co-founder, Liam Peyton — general manager/co-founder, Jason Mathews — finance and operations manager and brewmaster Chris Vandenberg. Submitted photo

What’s new at the Okanagan Fest of Ale?

Lots! While everyone in the Okanagan is excited for Hatchery Brewing and Neighbourhood Brewing to open in Penticton (yes, they will both be at the festival), there will also be a lot of other new breweries to the Okanagan Fest of Ale that will be pouring.

Here is an overview of some of the exciting new breweries that will joining in on the two day event.

PS – Hatchery will be pouring a New England IPA and a Wildbrush Honey and Chamomile Saison. Neighbourhood Brewing is still keeping their offerings a secret until the event kicks off.

Angry Hen Brewing Co.

This brewery from Kaslo has specialty and seasonal creations, along with core beers.

The Head brewer and co-owner, Shirley Warne has been crafting for more than 30 years throughout Canada.

East Vancouver Brewing Company

25 unique beers brewed, four local collars, 1,200 kegs filled and 110 batches brewed.

East Van Brewing Company has yet to release their Okanagan Fest of Ale offerings, but judging from their social media pictures showing a That’s My Jam peanut butter and jam stout and a tasty looking creation called Wheelbite IPA (with Aperol and grapefruit juice added) they are bound to have something different to offer.

Iron Road Brewing

Coming from Kamloops, Iron Road brewing is what happens when two geologists with a passion for great beer get together. They will be offering tastings of their Loop Line IPA and Locomotive Lager.

Mighty Peace Brewing

It took just one idea, a hangover, a company, a building, a brewery and 17 months from boozy conception to boozy reception for Might Peach Brewing in Fort St. John.

Check out their Peace Gold (Golden Ale), Village Idiot ISA and Riddle Red Ale.

Northpaw Brewing

This North Coquitlam brewery will have their Full Clip IPA (Imperial/Double New England), JPA (Jamaican Pale Ale) and their Razzle Dazzle Kettle Sour ale on tap.

They keep it simple brewing the beers they love to drink. It is their labour of love and they want to share it with you.

Salt Spring Island Ales

Fresh mountain spring water is piped straight to the brew house where it is combined with organic Canadian two row pale malt and other natural ingredients to create a lineup of distinctly island-made ales.

They will be pouring Heather Ale (Great/Ancient Herbed Ale), Earl Grey IPA and Chocolate Mussel Stout.

Strathcona Beer Company

Founded by a impassioned group of friends with deep-rooted connections to Vancouver they create a modern style of traditional beer coupled with unique offerings to tempt the palette of the most discerning beer drinkers. Their collective interests in art, music, skateboarding and design have influenced all aspects of their brand as they push the boundaries of the craft beer industry.

Strathcona will be pouring Big Sexy Funk (IPA-New England), Beach (Radler/Shandy) and Love Buzz (Sour – Berliner Weisse).

The Beer Farmers

With a nod to Pemberton’s rich farming history, this brewer crafts these quality ingredients into a beer that reflects the region it comes from.

They will be pouring Locals Only Lager and will feature the Equinox Hazy IPA.

Tofino Brewing Co

Drawing inspiration form the environment on the wild west coast, Tofino Brewing Co. holds great beer and being as sustainable and locally focused as possible close to their hearts.

You will find their Blond Ale, Tuff Session Ale (Red Ale) and their Kelp Stout on tap at the festival.

Trench Brewing & Distilling

It started as a hobby for a small group of friends and now they have emerged as Prince George’s newest micro-brewery.

On tap at the festival you will find the Fang IPA (New England), Bijoux ISA and they will feature Kaza Pomegrante (Kettle Sour).

Wild Ambition Brewing

Based out of Kelowna, this brewery focuses on rustic ales with a bit of a wild side.

Wild Ambition will be serving their Corinto Cave (Sour Ale) and will featuring their Precipitous (Farmhouse Pale Ale with Citra), Spilled Ink (Barrel Aged Imperial Stout) and Single Branch (Barrel Aged red sour with local cherries).