11th annual Magic Cottage kicks off this weekend in Port Alberni

Cottage will be open over two weekends in November

From decorated wine glasses to other handcrafted items, the Magic Cottage will be filled with handmade goodness this month. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Eleven years ago, Elaine and James McLeod began transforming their Port Alberni home into the Magic Cottage, a holiday craft and gift sale, for two weekends in November. The Magic Cottage opened this weekend.

The Cottage will be brimming with an assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items from artwork, original fashions, fine jewellery, home and garden décor, natural body care products, gourmet treats, vintage collectables and much more.

The Cottage is open Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It opens again on Friday, Nov. 23 from 6–9 p.m., Saturday, Nov 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Magic Cottage is located at 3945 Fourth Ave., between Morton and Maitland in Port Alberni. The event is also a fundraiser for the elementary school Read and Feed Program.