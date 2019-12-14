100 Mile Performing Arts Society looking to take 100 Mile under the sea

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society is looking to take the community for an under the sea journey with its upcoming production Disney's The Little Mermaid. It is the biggest production to come to 100 Mile in the last seven years, according to the first-time producer, Melissa Hermiston. The cast has a total of 29 members.

Gordon Smith (left) and Aaron Thomas of The Little Mermaid cast rehearse their lines inside the St.Timothy’s Anglican Church in 100 Mile on Dec. 9. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society is looking to take the community for an under the sea journey with its upcoming production Disney’s The Little Mermaid. It is the biggest production to come to 100 Mile in the last seven years, according to the first-time producer, Melissa Hermiston. The cast has a total of 29 members.

“It’s a big job but I am enjoying it so far,” said Hermiston. “Things have been going really well so far. The cast is doing great and they are working incredibly hard.”

Since the auditions, a large portion of rehearsals has been spent learning the songs. Hermiston said the production has a lot of songs – including those from the original Disney movie and more.

“It has taken a lot of time and energy to learn the songs, but our cast is very talented.”

Right now, the cast meets three times per week inside the basement of St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. Hermiston said the society wanted to produce a musical. Director Nicole Weir had been listening to the broadway version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid and visualized what it would be like for the society.

“It was sort of nostalgic for both her and me,” said Hermiston. “We both shared a big love for the movie. I know as a kid, I watched that movie a thousand times and wore out the cassette tape soundtrack.”

The storyline will remain true to the original but there are a few surprises added to the production.

“There is more back story in the stage production like what happens to Ariel’s mother,” said Hermiston. “It goes a little deeper into the story and background.”

Come the new year, the cast will begin working on choreography and putting the scenes together with props and set pieces.

“It will be nice to come together come January and begin to see it all come together.”

Hermiston said residents can expect tickets to start being sold on Dec. 16 for Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Tickets are $20 and will be available at Didi’s Boutique, Donex and Gold Trail Recycling.

“Everybody has been working hard and we are excited to showcase our hard work to the community.”

The Little Mermaid’s opening night is set for Feb. 26 at Martin Exeter Hall.

