10 THINGS TO DO IN SURREY: Sip some wine, play with goats, watch baseball in Whalley

1. TOSS HORSESHOES

With history dating back to the mid-1960s, Cloverdale Horseshoe Club boasts 25 pits for pitching, including 15 covered pits, at 17886 64th Ave., near the rodeo fairgrounds. Check cloverdalehorseshoeclub.com for operating times and other details.

2. CHECK OUT MOUND FARM

In Cloverdale off 168th Street, Mound Farm is a glacial feature raised above the surrounding floodplain and farming area. The so-called drumlin is covered by a stand of about 1,000 mature trees, the concentration of which is unique and rare in the area. Two wood-frame houses on site once belonged to George Snow and Bion Smith.

3. TRY ‘SUP’-ING

Stand-up paddleboarding, or SUP, is an increasingly popular water sport born from surfing, with modern roots in Hawaii. Try it at Crescent Beach, where the Paddle Shack offers SUP and kayak rentals, including a “Half-Price Tuesday” promo.

4. WATCH SOME BASEBALL

Whalley Athletic Park is home to some of the best baseball players around, with both the Chiefs and Whalley Little League organizations. The latter club has frequently sent teams to the Little League World Series. The Chiefs teams sometimes play their B.C. Premier Baseball League games under the lights (watch twitter.com/Whalley_Chiefs for updates).

5. LEAP INTO PARKOUR

At 7080 190th St., Hazelgrove Park is home to Surrey’s first purpose-built parkour course. Search “Surrey Hazelgrove Parkour Park” on Youtube for video of the leaping/climbing action there, on the Journey Parkour channel.

6. PLAY WITH GOATS

Goats, bunnies and some other cute creatures attract families to South Surrey’s Hazelmere Farm and pumpkin patch (hazelmerepumpkinpatch.ca), which includes an old fire truck for kids to climb on, a boat, tractor, picnic tables and more. Check online for the Summer Sunflower Days public openings, 18507 20th Ave. Admission fee: $7.50 for everyone aged two and over.

7. VIEW ART AT ARNOLD’S PLACE

Established in 1966, the 2,000-square-foot Mind and Matter Gallery is on three acres of beautiful gardens at 13743 16th Ave. It stands as a tribute to the late artist Arnold Mikelson, who created wood sculptures. His wife, Mary Mikelson, continues to operate the gallery. Call 604-536-6460 for tour and exhibition details, or visit mindandmatterart.com.

8. WALK GODWIN FARM

Stroll the paths of the 26-acre Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve, a scenic natural-area park gifted to the City of Surrey in 2015. Check out hundreds of trees including some rare varieties and a registered heritage tree 175 feet tall. The pond is home to a variety of bird life, and an old fruit tree garden boasts apples, blueberries and figs. At 9016 164th St.

9. LOCATE HERITAGE TREES

Surrey is home to more than 200 trees with heritage status, including some located at Redwood Park, Port Kells Park, Green Timbers Park and Darts Hill Garden Park. The tallest listed on surrey.ca is a 134-metre Douglas fir found at Bell Park, 18th Avenue at 136th Street. Other notable trees are featured in a Heritage Trees Brochure, also posted on the city’s website.

10. SIP WINE

One of Surrey’s newest wineries is Cavallo (#150-19288 22nd Ave., South Surrey), where the first vintage was bottled in 2018. The horse-branded winery opened to the public a year later, with tastings, tours and more. Sign up for Club Cavallo deals at cavallonapa.com, for a taste of Peppino, Cantare and other wines.

