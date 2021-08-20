10 THINGS TO DO IN SURREY: Climb our ‘Grind,’ catch a flick, taste Surrey’s ‘Spice Trail’

Fridays this summer, we’ll publish a list of 10 Things to Do in Surrey — a chance to explore new places and events in the area. Email us your favourite things to do in Surrey, edit@surreynowleader.com.

1. ESCAPE

Spies in training, haunted cabins and psychiatric units are some of the game themes at EXIT, a Surrey location for the chain, in the Panorama area. Team-building events are pitched with COVID protocols, and it’s always more fun with lots of people involved, at #106-15345 Highway 10. Visit e-exit.ca/surrey for details.

2. PAINT-BALL SOMEONE

Dust off those combat fatigues for some paintball fun at the Ambush facility on the Fleetwood/Newton border, or try South Surrey’s Panther Paintball and airsoft sports park, which has recently doubled as a busy movie-shoot facility.

3. VISIT ALEX HOUSE

“Book an event at the beautiful and extremely historic @AlexHouseBC (Alexandra Neighbourhood House) in Crescent Beach,” suggests Mike Lutke on Twitter (@delorean_mike). While traveling there, for no reason related to “Alex House,” consider listening to Lutke’s “Truth In The Shadows” paranormal podcast (anchor.fm/psi-bc), from his Paranormal Spectrum Investigations team.

4. CLIMB SURREY’S ‘GRIND’

Located in the Royal Heights area, Tom Hopkins Ravine Park is Surrey’s version of North Vancouver’s more difficult Grouse Grind. A wooden staircase runs down one side and up the other here in one of Surrey’s deeper ravines, at some places more than 25 metres deep, that was carved by Delta Creek. You can access the stairs at 11725 98A Ave. This park is also one of Surrey’s oldest, established in 1919.

5. STEP DOWN (AND UP AGAIN)

The popular steps at Crescent Beach reopened in mid-June following a COVID-caused closure since April 2020. Christopherson Steps, 1,001 Steps and the 13 Avenue lookout serve as key access points to various points along Crescent Beach. Walking down is great, but the return trip up is a workout.

6. TASTE THE ‘SPICE TRAIL’

More than 30 restaurants, cafes and retail stores are featured in a new “Surrey Spice Trail” launched by Discover Surrey. Showcased are South Asian and multicultural cuisine in six neighbourhoods on SpiceTrailSurreyBC.com, which features an interactive map, travel-blog descriptions of restaurants and tips on how to get more out of your dining experience.

7. CATCH A FLICK

A movie theatre is a cool place on a hot day, and Surrey is home to several of those cool places, including Strawberry Hill Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford and the family-owned Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Newton.

8. RIDE A HORSE

Google “horseback riding in Surrey” and up pops Unicorn Stables, Twin Rivers riding school and A&T Equestrian Centre. The latter offers day camps for kids, adult sessions and more, both outside and indoors, on 190th Street in Cloverdale.

9. FIND A DEAL

A “weekly treasure hunt,” Cloverdale Flea Market has long showcased an eclectic mix of goods, including electronics, household items, hand-made crafts and artwork, jewelry, clothing and collectibles. When COVID restrictions allow, hundreds of tables are filled with stuff, weekends at Cloverdale Rodeo Fairgrounds. For schedule updates, visit cloverdalemarket.ca or facebook.com/cloverdaleflea, or call 604-837-1676.

10. WALK/BIKE A BRIDGE

“Bike or walk over the Port Mann Bridge,” suggests Christie Totten on Twitter (@ChristieTotten). “From the Surrey side (pedestrian overpass) to the high point, 15 minutes (by bike). All the way across and back, one hour. Wide, safe space to walk. When you drive you don’t notice those walking/biking.… If you bike across it’s a fast connection to Colony Farm (Regional Park, in Coquitlam). If you park at 152nd St & 112th Ave. (at Dogwood Campgrounds & RV Park), it’s a 15-20 minute walk to mid-span.”

