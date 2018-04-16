If you’re young and just getting your start in the workforce, you may be more qualified for your next job than you think.

That’s the message University of the Fraser Valley career services coordinator So Jeon has for jobseekers going to the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex on April 26.

Jeon says people are often reluctant to apply for jobs that demand workers with more experience, but they need only to look more broadly at their life to find relevant experience.

For example, a job may ask for three years of relevant job experience, but, says Jeon, “I wouldn’t interpret that as three straight years of full-time work experience.”

Entry-level jobs such as cafe and restaurant service should be noted, she said, as well as volunteer work. Employers are also often receptive to applicants who detail their involvement in sports, as it demonstrates someone who has likely built character and developed cooperation skills.

A common mistake applicants make when writing resumes, she says, is listing skills they possess without specifying how they developed them.

People will often list “excellent writing skills” and think that’s enough, but Jeon says it’s much better to give evidence for it.

She encourages resume writers to instead tell employers they developed excellent writing skills in a series of English classes in school and then honed them during an internship, for example.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 26 at the Cloverdale Agriplex. It will feature a wide variety of employers and colleges on hand to provide info and connect with potential employees.