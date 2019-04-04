Woodwork artist launches solo exhibition

Touch Stones will be on display until April 23.

The ability to transform functional household items into contemporary art has propelled Jocelyn Mudry into the spotlight.

The young artist launched her first ever solo exhibit at The Arts Station in Fernie last Thursday, attracting a full house of admirers. Her collection of work is titled Touch Stones.

Mudry has pushed the boundaries of what you can do with wood by creating unique, cylindrical art with a hint of futurism. Themes of nature and science fiction have also found their way into Mudry’s work.

Before transitioning into woodwork three years ago, Mudry practiced a different form of art. As a stage photographer, she would often use props and wood sculptures to assist in her shoots.

She eventually realized that she held a true passion for creating wooden sculptures. But instead of simply creating visually pleasing works of art, she wanted them to be functional. She also wanted them to stand out.

“Instead of just things on the wall, I wanted to have more of a presence in the space, so that’s when I started to go more into sculpture (work),” said Mudry.

The art itself is often kinetic; adjustable to suit the space it fills.

“I really love the idea of art being a part of your every day,” she added. “So making your functional objects beautiful is part of my focus.”

From large wooden chandeliers to subtle bedside lamps, chairs, futuristic figurines, hanging sculptures, necklaces and cutting boards, there is no limit to what Mudry can do with wood.

After graduating from the University of Victoria with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Mudry felt a calling to return to the mountains. After hopping around to several mountain towns, she found herself in Fernie where she stayed.

Originally from Calgary, she’s still just a hop away from home.

Mudry watched from the corner of The Arts Station lobby as visitors walked around the gallery on opening night, pointing to and admiring her work.

“Amazing, it’s the first time I’ve had a solo show, so it’s really nice seeing all my work in one space,” she said.

Mudry’s work can also be found in the Fernie Arts Co-op, however, much of her art there is on a smaller scale. With more room to move at The Arts Station, the young artist was able to test her limits and go big.

“This was awesome, it gives purpose to doing large pieces,” she said.

One of Mudry’s favourite things to do is create a piece specifically for a client’s home. To inquire about commission pieces, contact her at hinterlandwoods@gmail.com.

Touch Stones will be on display until April 23.