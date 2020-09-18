Woodgrove Centre posts plans to make masks and temperature checks mandatory

Nanaimo’s biggest mall has posted a letter at mall entrances and on social media saying it intends to make masks mandatory and require customers to take temperature checks starting next week.

According to a letter to customers on Woodgrove Centre’s Facebook page, masks will be mandatory and “temperature stations” will be set up as of Monday, Sept. 21. The letter, which indicates it’s from a new CEO and general manager, Bin Wang, is dated Sept. 11 but wasn’t posted until today, Sept. 18. The letter was also put up at mall entrances.

“As you have probably heard … our shopping centre has now become Central Walk Woodgrove Centre,” notes the Facebook post. “Our new management team has adapted the current health regulation from the Ministry of Health and complement some new procedures to ensure our customers’ safety. We hope you enjoy shopping at Central Walk Woodgrove Centre and have a wonderful day.”

The post from the mall says that temperature stations will be set up at three entrances and that the entrance between the Bay and SportChek will “remain closed until further notice.”

The letter notes that all customers must have a mask and pass the temperature check to enter the mall, and adds that complimentary masks will be provided until Oct. 4.

“Please be assured that no one will be insulted, forced or escorted off the property for not wearing a mask under the new measures. May it be eating, drinking, or health and personal circumstances, there are various reasons where visitors may be unable to comply. Therefore, we can only hope to keep the public informed and equipped to be safe at Woodgrove Centre,” the letter notes.

