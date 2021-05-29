Women in Business: Potential compels Vernon financial advisor

Deanna Beaudoin is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Vernon. (Keylight Photography)

Deanna Beaudoin moved to Vernon from Vancouver Island two years ago, and while she had a significant financial background, she made a career change to make a difference in the lives of people in her new community and her family.

“Deanna has truly inspired me with her dedication, her quick grasp of developing many meaningful relationships and her commitment to the community,” said nominator Bruce Shepherd. “She already has joined and contributed to the Kalamalka Rotary Club to participate in service above self, and is an active director of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.”

Beaudoin has been nominated by the Wealth Professional Industry group in Canada for the Rising Star Advisor of the Year award alongside 10 other finalists from across Canada. An amazing accomplishment in the industry.

“I am truly honoured to have Deanna and her administrative assistant Elisha Olson work with the Edward Jones team in Vernon,” said Shepherd.

Getting to know Deanna Beaudoin

What is it that drives you in your work?

Potential! I afford my clients the luxury of simplicity through our comprehensive financial strategies.

I have the opportunity as an advisor in 2021 to help redefine private wealth management, to include coaching, building a team of professional tax and estate or other professional representatives to most completely assist my clients.

I serve divorcees, executives, business owners and those seeking more complex support as they work towards a graceful and easeful exit into retirement.

Being able to strategically enhance my client’s financial literacy and peace is a significant driver and part of my fundamental “WHY”.

What are you passionate about?

My passion beyond ascending mountains, long road rides and my family is business development — building and organizing lasting structures which strive to serve specific goals.

Deciding the make the leap to retail finance from corporate has been personally satisfying and gratifying, there is an indescribable joy to be directly involved in creating a legacy for people and their loved ones in my community.

Working for my clients, working for their families in this meaningful way, helping to simplify life and focus on what matters most for me is legacy work and it’s an honour to be an advisor in this town.

How do you find work-life balance / what do you do to escape?

I love community development, I love being part of the volunteer fabric which helps to develop culture, heart and vibrancy in a community – this service in support of something much greater than my individual self helps me stay engaged.

My husband and I have five children between us ages 21-26 years old, each of whom are beginning to spread their wings, this is a big part of my life balance but when I really want to get away, it’s a hike into the deep, cool green.

As John Muir put it best, “Into the woods I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”

Around here we find balance by engaging in Nature Therapy.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I think when most people meet me, they are surprised to learn that aside from being a financial advisor who spends every morning reading stock charts and analyzing the current economic outlook, I am also a certified yoga instructor and I teach Monday nights here at One Yoga Vernon, and as a yoga instructor, I think the biggest surprise is that I am a youth minister as well.

For me, this holistic background really allows me to dig deep to understand what’s most important to the people I work with and it’s an asset most, to the way I do business.

What advice would you give young women who are interested in your field?

Math is COOL! Understanding the financial landscape and having full confidence in our financial futures is an empowering life skill.

Over the past decade, there have been a lot of advances in moving wealth management away from transactional relationships and towards human-centred wealth management practices.

I see having a growth mindset, being curious, growing your grit and continuously learning about people to be a huge asset coming into finance. Our office is always open to discuss career direction with the young people in our community, if you have questions or are thinking about the financial sector – please come see us!

