Women in Business: Meet milestone woman Sherri Bell, president and CEO, Camosun College

Camosun College president Sherri Bell said the partnership between the college and Songhees Nation has produced many opportunities for students. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria News chats with Milestone Woman Sherri Bell, president and CEO of Camosun College

Victoria News: If you weren’t in your current career, what would you be doing?

SB: In my career, I’ve had a broad range of educational positions from teaching to instructing through to administration. I can’t see myself doing anything outside of education. It’s been my passion since I was a young child.

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

SB: The thing that I’ve learned the most is to understand yourself, be self-reflective and know what your strengths and weakness are – but realize that your weaknesses don’t have to define who you are. There are strategies and ways to overcome anything so you can focus on your own personal growth.

VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?

SB: Who knew typing would become such an integral part of our daily work. When I was in high school, I passed on the opportunity of taking a typing class. That’s my excuse for not knowing my way around a keyboard!

READ MORE: Women in Business

VN: For what traits would you like to be remembered?

SB: My passion is student learning. I’ve made an effort to help students – regardless of their age level – to achieve their goal. I really believe that given the right supports everyone can achieve what they want to and collectively in education we need to provide the right supports that a student needs at that time to get them to where they want to go. I would want to be remembered as a caring, compassionate person who led in a really authentic and caring way.

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

SB: I like to go into first-year classes at Camosun where I ask the instructor or students what they want me to talk about. They always want to hear about my story and things that I have had to overcome as a leader. Particularly, being a woman in leadership. They want to know what it was like being a woman moving through my career and if I knew I wanted to be a president of a college. And of course, no, I didn’t set out to become a superintendent or a college president, I wanted to teach and make a difference in the lives of learners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter