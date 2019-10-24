Women in Business: Humaira Ahmed finding balance in life and business

Victoria News celebrates Women in Business

Victoria News interviews Milestone woman Humaira Ahmed of Locelle (pronounced Lok-elle)

VN: Which Victoria community do you work in?

HA: Victoria

VN: Any community organizations you’re involved with you’d like to highlight?

HA: VIATEC (in Victoria)

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

HA: You are unique and that is a strength – embrace it and know that you are enough.

VN: What do you like about being a woman?

HA: I have so much empathy and I am able to inspire other women as well as the privilege I have had to carry my two girls in my womb – it’s quite miraculous!

VN: The one thing you’d never be without and why?

HA: My phone. I have two young kids who go to school and a business to run – I want to be able accessible to both my family and my team.

VN: How do you find balance in your life?

HA: It is something I am constantly working towards. I carve out time to spend with my two girls and sneak in lunches/coffee with my husband to get me going and taking a break when I feel overwhelmed.

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

HA: Inspiration – the push to inspire and influence women to get into the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) as well as become entrepreneurs.

