Wolfe Subaru dealerships donate $10,000 to help Vancouver dog therapy group

Wolfe Subaru Dealerships recently donated $10,000 to Vancouver Ecovillage Dog Therapy after more than $25,000 in equipment was stolen from the group’s work van after a therapy dog event. (Submitted photo: Wolfe Subaru)

After $25,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Vancouver Ecovillage Therapy Dogs, two Metro Vancouver dealerships have stepped up to help.

Wolfe Subaru Langley and Wolfe Subaru on Boundary, of the Wolfe Auto Group, donated $10,000 to Vancouver Ecovillage Therapy Dogs to help start replacing the missing items.

“The effect of this callous theft is devastating and presented huge challenges of how to manage upcoming weekly therapy dog events since they now had none of the harnesses or crucially needed equipment,” said a statement from Wolfe Subaru.

The items, Vancouver Ecovillage said, were stolen from their parked work van on Henshaw Lane at Cardero Street. In the van was custom-made harnesses, leashes, collars, ID badges, cooling-gel dog mats, equipment bags and purses for 50 therapy dogs, including its only dog stroller for one of the handicapped therapy dogs.

Vancouver Ecovillage Therapy Dogs said it still has events coming up, and are still in need of help to purchase equipment.

For a full list of equipment needed, and ways to donate, visit vanecovillage.com/donate-to-therapy-dogs.

Vancouver Ecovillage Therapy Dogs uses “animal-assisted activities (to) provide social interactions for those recuperating in the hospital, the elderly in retirement homes or even students trying to cope with the stress of exams on college campuses.”

