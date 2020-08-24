With the Best of BC-made furnishings right here, why shop anywhere else?

When you live in a region recognized for producing quality, stylish furnishings, why look anywhere else? And if you can find a vast selection of those furnishings at one local location, knowing where to shop is simple!

Flying its made-in-BC flag proudly, Coombs Junction Furniture has been showcasing BC-made sofas and other furnishings for more than 12 years!

When you live in a region recognized for producing quality, stylish furnishings, why look anywhere else? And if you can find a vast selection of those furnishings at one local location, knowing where to shop is simple!

Flying its made-in-BC flag proudly, Coombs Junction Furniture has been showcasing these local products for more than 12 years, sharing the quality, style and value that form the foundation of brands like Stylus and Purba.

“As a local business ourselves, we know the importance of supporting local,” says Parry Gallagher, owner of Coombs Junction Furniture. “With the manufacturers and suppliers our customers want to shop for right here in British Columbia and Western Canada, there’s no question who we want to showcase in our showroom.”

In fact, the award-winning Alberni Highway destination carries the best selection of BC- and Canadian-made furniture and mattresses on Vancouver Island, Gallagher notes. And that focus, along with the business’s low overhead, means exceptional prices passed along to you!

Celebrating the “Best of BC,” Coombs Junction Furniture is continuing its BC Day savings launched earlier this month, offering an extra 10 per cent off the last marked down price, and 20-per-cent off BC brand floor models, with 10 per cent off other orders.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for this month-long BC Day celebration:

Greater Vancouver’s Stylus has been designing and building made-to-order furnishings for more than 60 years – sofas, sectionals, sofa beds and more, all backed by a comprehensive warranty.

Extra-thick, solid wood frames of kiln-dried hardwood are topped with cushions of quality polyurethane foam in a selection of firmness that ensures you’ll find a firmness to suit you and cushions that keep their shape.

Need a little extra guest space? Many Stylus sofabeds are available in twin, full and queen sizes and use tubular steel construction topped with an Imperial Rest XL innerspring mattress – nearly seven inches thick for superior comfort and support.

Surrey’s Purba Custom Furniture has manufactured solid wood furniture, with timeless collections for the bedroom, dining room, living room and home office, while Vancouver’s Elite Sofas shares cutting-edge designs custom-built in Vancouver. And because nothing else works when you don’t have a good night’s sleep, you’ll also find BC-supplied mattresses from Sealy Canada, Stearns and Foster, Restonic and Tempurpedic.

Learn more at coombsfurniture.ca and come see what’s waiting for your home at 2701 Alberni Hwy.!

RELATED READING: Find the Best of BC furnishings, right here at home

Parksville Qualicum Beach News