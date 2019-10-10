Winners to open at South Surrey shopping centre

Grand opening event at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre location set for 9 a.m. Oct. 15

File photoCrews work on the former Zellers building at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. The building was “repurposed” to accommodate stores including Winners, which is to open Tuesday (Oct. 15).

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre’s newest arrival – Winners – is set to celebrate its grand opening this coming Tuesday (Oct. 15).

The off-price retailer was among a number of businesses confirmed last May to be en route to the South Surrey mall (1715 152 St.), as part of the repurposing of space formerly occupied by Zellers.

READ MORE: Winners to come to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Winners – with fashions, jewelry, accessories, giftware and more – is to occupy more than 17,000 square feet.

A grand opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Regular hours are to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The first-ever Winners store opened 36 years ago. There are now more than 270 locations across the nation.

