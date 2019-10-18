Winner declared in downtown Mission banner contest

Local artist Nico Abais chose the category of nature and named his banner Naturally Mission

We have a winner!

The Mission Downtown Business Association recently completed its first banner design competition. Early in the spring, the association called upon local artists to submit designs which best showcased Mission’s nature, beauty, culture and heritage.

The DBA received a total of five banner designs and organizers say it was tough to pick one, as they were all unique and beautiful in design, but the entire board did finally agree on one.

Local artist Nico Abais chose the category of nature and aptly named his banner “Naturally Mission.”

In providing a brief description of his design, Abais wrote, “Mission is naturally blessed with panoramic hills, lakes, falls and rivers. Historic structures are well preserved. All these make an inviting place to bike, kayak, fish or simply hike the beautiful trails.”

The design showcases everything people love about the community.

“We are pleased with how the competition went and plan to do something similar each year,” said Carlo Billinger, president of the Mission DBA.

“This was a great opportunity for our community to get their creative juices flowing and help to decorate our downtown.”

Discover Downtown and the Mission Downtown Business Association logo will be added to the bottom of the artwork at the time of fabrication.