Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce holds election of officers

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its annual election of officers Thursday, Oct. 25 at Signal Point Restaurant.

The Chamber holds its annual election of officers the last Thursday in October each year.

Nominations are solicited and received during the yera and a slate of officers is presented. The Chamber also accepts nominations from the floor.

Elected to the board of directors were:

• President: Charlene Harrison

• 1st Vice President: Vanessa Riplinger

• 2nd Vice President: Ray Sanders

• Past President: Angela Sommer

Directors (two-year terms)

• Renee Cooper

• Kirby Fofonoff

• Paul French

• Liz Kingbell

• Kathy McLean

• John Sam

Director (one-year term)

• Elmer Thiessen

