White Rock’s Hilltop Plumbing giving away free furnace

White Rock’s Hilltop Plumbing and Heating is searching for a family in need to be the recipient of a truly heart-warming gift (and finger- and toe-warming, too).

The business, located at 1341 Johnston Rd., will provide free installation of a furnace donated by Independent Supply Company. Together, the furnace and installation are valued at $6,000.

Hilltop Plumbing CAO David Sexsmith said the company is asking for families to email him with their story, or nominate someone else who they believe would benefit from the donation.

“Maybe they have an existing furnace, for example, that might be old or not functioning properly but are not in a financial position to be able to move forward,” Sexsmith said.

“Maybe some people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, or a lower-income situation like a single mother scenario or single father.”

After receiving the applications, Sexsmith said his team will evaluate the applicants and choose a candidate deserving of the furnace. The deadline for applications and nominations is Dec. 4.

“We’re trying to keep it to the White Rock-South Surrey area because it’s all about giving back to our own community. I’m sure, even in this area, there are families that are in need of this. Everybody’s affected in their own way.”

People interested in applying for the furnace can email their story or submission to davids@hilltopplumbing.com

Peace Arch News