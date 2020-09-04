White Rock’s Foster Martin development climbing skyward

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker got an up-close look on Sept. 1 at progress on one of the developments currently redrawing the skyline of the city’s uptown area.

The mayor toured Landmark Premiere Properties’ Foster Martin development – between Foster and Martin Streets in the 1500-block – which will ultimately include three 25-storey residential towers.

Pre-sales for the buildings were highlighted recently by the sale of a unique penthouse home for some $7 million – believed to be a record sale for a single unit in the Semiahmoo Peninsula market.

Walker was shown around the site by Landmark president and managing partner Ray Chen and chief operating officer Steve Elias as some 150 workers on the project completed their shifts.

A total of 200 workers are involved in the project, which has now reached the ninth floor of the first two towers, with an additional floor being completed each week.

A variety of perspectives of the towers during the mayor’s tour – conducted under both COVID-19 and general safety protocols – included commercial space on the fourth floor, views from the eighth and ninth floors, and also a look at the development’s underground parkade.

Topping off of the buildings is expected at the end of this year, with occupancy scheduled for August of 2021.

