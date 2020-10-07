White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewery to host fundraiser for Alexandra Neighbourhood House

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing will hold a fundraiser Saturday (Oct. 10), with proceeds going to support youth programs at Alexandra Neighbourhood House. (3 Dogs Brewing Facebook photo)

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing is set to hold a fundraiser this week week to help raise awareness for mental health.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 – with is World Mental Health Day – The Semiahmoo Peninsula brewery, located at 1515 Johnston Rd., will donate one dollar from every four- and 16-ounce glass of its new Jack Jack’s Pumpkin Ale to the young programs at Alexandra Neighbourhood House.

In addition to beer sales, 3 Dogs will also be selling “surprise gift bags” that can contain anything from 3 Dogs Brewing-branded stickers, beer glasses and growlers, as well as contributions from other local businesses.

When choosing to raise money for Alexandra House – which is based in Crescent Beach and provides a variety of community resources – Liam Beaulieu of 3 Dogs Brewing said “they are a group that resonated with me.”

“I’ve suffered from severe anxiety and I think it’s important for youth and teens to have a strong support system, and have as many tools as they can (be) easily accessible,” he told Peace Arch News.

Saturday’s fundraiser runs all day during business hours, from noon until 11 p.m.

