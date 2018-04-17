White Rock spa owner ordered to halt mole-removal services

College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC wins injunction against Damy Tan

The owner of White Rock Laser & Spa and Tropical Day Spa & Beauty Clinic, located on George Street, has been ordered to stop mole-related services. (Google Streetview image)

A White Rock spa owner has been ordered to stop advertising, providing or charging a fee for the removal of moles.

According to a news release issued last month by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, the college was granted an order by the BC Supreme Court prohibiting Damy Tan (also known as Christina Sun) from all three practices related to mole removal “so long as she remains a person who is not a registrant of the College.”

From 2013 to 2016, Tan and her business advertised in mostly newspapers offering mole removal services, the release states.

College officials also allege that investigation revealed Tan also, on two occasions, “clearly implied that she was prepared to diagnose and treat clients for moles, and charge them for doing so.”

“Assessing or diagnosing and treating a patient for a mole, including mole removal, constitutes the practice of medicine,” the March 15 release states.

“A petition seeking an injunction was filed in November 2017 after requests from the College to cease advertising and treating for mole removal services were not adequately addressed by Ms. Tan.”

The order also applies to Tan’s Clayton’s Beauty Center Ltd., doing business as White Rock Laser & Spa in White Rock and Tropical Day Spa & Beauty Clinic.

Tan was ordered to pay the college’s costs, $6,996.80.